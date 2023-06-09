Restoration of the rare northern sunfish progressing in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Restoration efforts are underway to help protect and expand northern sunfish, flying under the radar of other more prominent efforts to benefit classier species like Atlantic salmon and lake sturgeon. However, the sunfish family could very well be more influential than most other species of fish due to their ease of catching. Kids love catching fish, and one of the first catches for many is that of a sunfish, bluegill, pumpkinseed, and other colorful cooperators.