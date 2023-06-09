Bear sightings pop up in Illinois right on cue in June

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Black bears were spotted at each end of Illinois earlier this month, setting in motion a predictable stew of events that typically includes four ingredients: a fuzzy photo, social media buzz, police telling humans to keep their distance and DNR reminding everyone that bears sometimes wander. Once those steps are taken, action always ensues. The bear wanders off into a neighboring state, never to be heard from again. The 2023 version of wandering bears started near Evansville, in Randolph County.