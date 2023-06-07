Invasive hemlock woolly adelgid has been found in Lower Peninsula’s Washtenaw County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) recently verified the detection of invasive hemlock woolly adelgid at Nichols Arboretum in Washtenaw County. The detection makes Washtenaw County the seventh county in Michigan to have a confirmed infestation.