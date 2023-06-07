Ohio fish biologists report on status of Lake Erie

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The two Ohio DNR Division of Wildlife’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Units have long been releasing their annual Lake Erie fisheries status reports. Since 2020, it has been split into a shorter, more layman-targeted “angler report” and the longer, more detailed traditional “annual data report.” The 30-page “angler report” recaps last season’s fishing effort, success rates, and harvest of selected Lake Erie species, including walleyes, yellow perch, smallmouth and largemouth bass, and steelhead. Here's some of the highlights.