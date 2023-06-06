Simple tips to keep your bait in the water and make the most of your time spent fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

They say, “Time is Money!” Well, time can mean fish, too, especially when you’re fishing for spring steelhead and trout. There’s a direct correlation between how much time your line is in the water and how many fish you catch. A prime technique for spring steelhead fishermen and anglers pursuing trout is bottom bouncing.