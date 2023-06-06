Notes off a soiled cuff: Recapping a busy recent period in Pennsylvania’s outdoors

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Just before this issue went to press, we learned that the Game Commission recently charged six southwestern Pennsylvania residents with hundreds of wildlife violations after they admitted to illegally shooting and killing between 100 and 200 deer in six months “just for fun.”