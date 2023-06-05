Trip to Devils Lake shows why North Dakota water is so highly regarded among anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I recently spent three days on an outdoor media trip to Devils Lake, N.D. My tie to this trip was through Johnnie Candle, a pro walleye angler, Devils Lake fishing guide and outdoor educator. Back in February of 2020, the Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club (IGLFC) held its annual spring fishing seminar in Everly, Iowa. That night, Candle spoke about developing a “a winning game plan.” This past March he emailed me and asked if I would be interested in being part of an outdoor media trip to Devils Lake in May. The answer? Yes!