Summer heat causes fish kill in Otter Creek tributary near Oelwein, Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) investigated reports of dead fish in an unnamed tributary to Otter Creek that flows through Oelwein in Fayette County. “This is a natural kill caused by extremely warm water temperatures and low flow conditions on the stream,”said Theresa Shay, fisheries technician with the Iowa DNR.