The DNR reported during the Memorial Day weekend that a woman was treated and released from a hospital after being injured by a black bear near Nisswa in the early morning of May 26.
MN Daily Update: Woman injured by black bear
Share on Social
Related Articles
WI Daily Update: A bad summer upcoming for spongy moths?
Wisconsin DNR experts warn this summer could be a bad one for spongy moths.
A guide to understanding your long-range hunting rifle options
Shooting beyond 300 yards is fun. Hitting targets beyond 300 yards is even more fun. And you don’t need expensive
Ohio DNR adds new campground on Ohio River
May 26 marked the opening of Ohio’s newest state park campground. To an enthusiastic crowd of 200 plus, including reporters,