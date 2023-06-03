Do brown trout have any self respect?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’m a boat fisherman when it comes to fishing the Great Lakes. Tom, a friend of mine, prefers fishing from the shore or on one of the piers to catch his share of salmon and trout. We decided to trade trips one weekend. I’d take him fishing on the boat on Saturday; on Sunday, I’d walk out on the pier with him and we’d fish the same general area with solid footing.