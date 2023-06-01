Fish Passageway Project expected to boost size, distribution of numerous fish species in Illinois waters of Mississippi

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While construction is a ways off, people interested in river fish gathered May 18 at Lock and Dam 22 to mark the beginning of the first fish passageway on the Mississippi River. The planned 200-foot-wide rock ramp fishway is designed with two goals in mind: to protect, enhance, and monitor wildlife that make up a significant portion of the Mississippi River ecosystem while enabling efficient navigation to support commerce and supply chain travel on the river.