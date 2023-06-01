Afternoon turkey hunting: Should New York follow Pennsylvania’s lead?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve hunted spring turkeys in both New York and Pennsylvania ever since there was a spring season. Up until 10 years ago, hunting hours in both states ended at noon and that was fine with me. Pounding the boonies in search of a gobbler from dawn till noon was about all I cared to do. Although New York still requires hunters to be out of the woods by noon, beginning May 15 Pennsylvania allows spring turkey hunting from one-half hour before sunup until one-half hour after sundown.