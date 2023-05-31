Minnesota’s fishing license sales make May surge

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend, fishing license sales in Minnesota had completed a comeback, with the most recent tally – the Friday prior to the weekend (May 26) – up 1% over 2022, according to the DNR. Earlier this year, just prior the fishing opener, license sales were down 9% from a year ago, with numbers slowly improving since that time.