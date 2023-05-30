Leo Maloney receives Pass It On Award from New York State Outdoor Writers Association

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Long-time outdoor writer Leo Maloney, of Sherrill, is this year’s recipient of the 2023 New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s “Pass It On” Award. Each year, NYSOWA selects a member who is recognized as someone who should be acknowledged for their dedication to “Pass It On.” This annual award honors the person who has done the most to “pass on” our outdoor heritage.