Tuesday, May 30th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, May 30th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

George Gedney, promoter of New York’s youth hunting and shooting sports, presented with M. Paul Keesler Award

George Gedney, of Queensbury, N.Y., and his wife, Caroline, are all smiles after Gedney was honored with the New York State Outdoor Writers Association’s M. Paul Keesler New York Outdoor Citizen Award, at the group’s spring conference held recently in Corning. (Photo by Dan Ladd)
In 2017, the New York State High School Clay Target league was looking to expand beyond its start-up efforts in the central New York and the 1000 Islands regions. That year, the league found willing participants in schools in the northeastern part of the state and the expansion since that time has been nothing short of exceptional. While there’s been a lot of hands in the fire to make it all happen, there is one person that many agree has led the charge a little harder, helping to make the NYSHSCL the success it currently is. That person is Queensbury (Warren County) resident George Gedney, who was recently honored by the New York State Outdoor Writers Association at the group’s spring conference, held in Corning (Steuben County). Gedney is the 2023 recipient of NYSOWA’s M. Paul Keesler New York Outdoor Citizen Award.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?