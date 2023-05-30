George Gedney, promoter of New York’s youth hunting and shooting sports, presented with M. Paul Keesler Award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2017, the New York State High School Clay Target league was looking to expand beyond its start-up efforts in the central New York and the 1000 Islands regions. That year, the league found willing participants in schools in the northeastern part of the state and the expansion since that time has been nothing short of exceptional. While there’s been a lot of hands in the fire to make it all happen, there is one person that many agree has led the charge a little harder, helping to make the NYSHSCL the success it currently is. That person is Queensbury (Warren County) resident George Gedney, who was recently honored by the New York State Outdoor Writers Association at the group’s spring conference, held in Corning (Steuben County). Gedney is the 2023 recipient of NYSOWA’s M. Paul Keesler New York Outdoor Citizen Award.