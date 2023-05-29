Minnesota research shows zebra mussels affect walleye production, growth

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Walleyes are an important game fish species in Minnesota, and Dr. Gretchen Hansen, an assistant professor of fisheries ecology in the Fisheries, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology Department at the University of Minnesota, is leading research that could show how aquatic invasive species – including zebra mussels – affect the population and growth rates of the state fish. “It’s not a great picture of what’s happening to walleye lakes,” Hansen said. “Zebra mussels reduce habitat, reduce the growth (of walleyes), and reduce recruitment, so there’s a lot of other avenues to pursue to understand what to potentially do about that.”