Wisconsin DNR, Natural Resources Board debate earlier muskie opener for northern zone

The DNR told Wisconsin Natural Resources Board members that the agency plans to forward four statewide fishery questions that were on the DNR spring hearings questionnaire, but one board member suggested putting the brakes on the earlier muskie season opener in northern Wisconsin. The public supported the earlier opener when presented with the question on the spring hearing questionnaire, but some members of the Conservation Congress and Natural Resources Board worry an earlier opener would put too much stress on spawning muskies.