Deconstructing catch-and-release fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Catch-and-release fishing can be a deep subject, really. We have come to accept catch and release as a norm of modern fishing, and it certainly has its valid place. But hard thinkers on natural resource topics as respected as Ted Kerasote have debated the practice in writing, on ethical and ecological grounds.