Northern mockingbird, rare in central PA, headlines Friday night marquee

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As I entered the bedroom, a cool spring breeze was blowing through the open window, but something seemed oddly out of place. I could hear birdsong, which struck me as puzzling considering it was almost midnight. At first, I thought my son — who wants to be an ornithologist someday — had forgotten to turn off the bird sounds he sometimes listens to when falling asleep. But that wasn’t the case.