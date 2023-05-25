Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns international skeet and international bunker trap champions

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap on May 20-21. These events are the same as what are competed in at the Olympics. The Scholastic Clay Target Program allows student athletes from elementary through high school and college the opportunity to compete in trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet.