Studies show road salt is negatively affecting rivers and streams in Michigan, across U.S.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The salt used to melt snow and ice on Michigan roads eventually washes into soil, lakes, and streams, in some cases contaminating drinking water reservoirs and wells. It has killed or endangered wildlife in freshwater ecosystems, since high chloride levels are toxic to fish, bugs, and amphibians, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. During the May 1, Northern Inland Lakes Fishing Advisory Committee meeting, John Gannon and Dr. Roy Tassava of the Mullett Lake Preservation Society gave a presentation agreeing with the EPA and voicing their concerns of this on-going issue.