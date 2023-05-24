Minnesota DNR releases new draft plan for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The last time the master plan for Red Lake Wildlife Management Area in northwestern Minnesota was updated, 3M company began selling Post-It Notes, former Beatles member John Lennon was killed by a crazed fan, and the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team beat the Soviet Union on its way to winning a gold medal in Lake Placid, New York. Much has changed on Red Lake WMA since 1980, the year the last plan was written and formalized – and intended to cover a 10-year period. The updated 119-page draft plan summarizes the management activities on the 325,000-acre WMA, the state’s largest.