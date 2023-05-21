Remembering George Shiras, the “father of wildlife photography”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Trail cameras are a valuable tool used by many hunters. These eyes in the woods provide hunters and outdoor enthusiasts with a “24/7” look at game and non-game activity. What few folks don’t know is that the first night photo of an animal, a deer, was taken by a man named George Shiras on July 3, 1893. And he did it with a flashlight. Well, not the kind of flashlight like those we use today. Shiras used an exploding charge of gunpowder – flashing light – to provide the illumination for his big box camera to capture images.