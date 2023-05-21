Michigan DNR finalizes its list of pheasant release sites

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Plans have been finalized for the upcoming fall pheasant release program, said Adam Bump, Michigan's upland game bird specialist at the DNR. All contracts have been signed and four new release areas have been approved, bringing the number of release sites to 13.