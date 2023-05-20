Michigan bill would limit private property access for DNR employees

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An Upper Peninsula lawmaker wants to curtail the ability of DNR employees to tread onto private property without a warrant, reviving legislation introduced in prior sessions. State Rep. Greg Markkanen, R-Hancock, introduced House Bill 4385 in April to remove what’s known as Open Field Doctrine for DNR employees.