Pennsylvania study shows many more of state’s elk calves die than previously thought

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A three-year study that was recently completed shows that elk calves in Pennsylvania survive at a much lower rate than previously thought. This new discovery likely will affect future elk management decisions. The research was the work of former elk biologist aide Avery Corondi, now in a master’s degree program at Penn State. It was done in cooperation with and fully funded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.