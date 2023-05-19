Friday, May 19th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, May 19th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Buck beds: Why some seem to matter more than others

This big buck bed from South Dakota is worn to the dirt and covered in hair, indicating it’s being used throughout most of the year. It sets up perfectly for how mature bucks like to bed with both horizontal and vertical cover on the edge of an area that features the best mix of habitat diversity on this property. (Photo by Eric Morken)
Bucks with a few years of age on them seem to almost never bed randomly, which makes locating their beds pretty predictable. You’ll find beds in some terrains where the buck using it seems almost unkillable. Hill-country bedding comes to mind, where they often bed based on wind direction to use both sight and smell to their advantage. Finding this bed felt different. The buck was using it so frequently because it contained the best cover in an area where habitat diversity was otherwise limited. Really pinpointing bedding areas like this has helped me put together detailed plans that have paid off in past seasons. 
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?