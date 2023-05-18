First 7 miles of Minnesota’s Whiskey Creek restoration show effectiveness

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Work is slated to begin this spring on the third phase of a $7 million Whiskey Creek restoration designed to improve water quality, water quantity and wildlife habitat in and along the 20-mile-long Red River tributary and two ditches that outlet into the creek and add 9 miles to the project. Related upland practices bring the total cost to $9.9 million. The project fixes decades-old erosion and flooding problems stemming from sediment buildup.