National Park Service releases tasing footage of on-water altercation in Minnesota

Officials at Voyageurs National Park have been criticized on social media in the wake of the release of body-camera footage earlier this month that shows the on-water altercation that led two park rangers to tase an Ash River businessman, Justin Ebel, last June. Ebel operates Ebel’s Voyageur Houseboats. The incident occurred on Lake Kabetogama.