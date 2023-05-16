Wisconsin needs more conservationists like Mark Noll

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I was tickled to death to see Mark Noll, an Alma dairy farmer, nominated for our Conservationist of the Year Award. I have watched Noll work within the ranks of the Conservation Congress for more years than I care to admit. Noll has always struck me as someone who wears the levelest of heads in an arena where common sense can fall off the wagon in a hurry. Not to mention that the guy carries around a huge sense of humor.