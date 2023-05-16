Tuesday, May 16th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, May 16th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Migrating bluejays disrupt even the best-planned turkey hunt

Squawking bluejays can drown out all other sounds in the spring turkey woods, but then they can go quiet or perfectly imitate the calls of red-tailed hawks and other raptors. (Photo by Patrick Durkin)
The DNR questions a random sampling of turkey hunters each summer to learn important stuff like how often they hunted that spring, and whether they shot a yearling “jake” or mature “tom.” Toward the survey’s end, the DNR asks them to rate the quality of their hunt, based on a five-option scale of “very low” to “very high.” Next it asks which factors most influenced their “quality” rating. Those factors could include weather, shot opportunities, turkey sightings, gobbles heard, gobblers shot, time spent with friends and family, and conflicts with other hunters or morel thieves. What about getting harassed by noisy, foul-mouthed bluejays?
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?