New York’s spongy moths return likely, not as intense after treatments

First the bad news – invasive spongy moths are still present in New York and remain a threat to its forests. But there’s also good news. A few years into an aggressive program to control the insects formerly known as gypsy moths, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting significant progress.