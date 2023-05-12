Youth deer hunt survives in New York, included in budget

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

While lawmakers in Albany haggled over the eventual $229 billion budget – and things like a minimum wage increase, bail laws and unlicensed marijuana shops – New York’s sporting community awaited word on the fate of the Pilot Junior Hunting program, one of many one-house bills they hoped would be included in the final budget. It was. Also, parks, summer camps, CCIA limitations clarified, lead ammo ban gains steam.