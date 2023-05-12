While still rare, bear sightings becoming a more regular occurrence in parts of Iowa

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s a pretty good chance that, in the next several weeks, northeast Iowa will be visited by a few wandering black bears coming down from Minnesota and Wisconsin ahead of the breeding season. According to the Iowa DNR, it’s been an annual occurrence in this region each spring since 2014. Much of Iowa does not have the habitat necessary to support a black bear population, but certain locations do, primarily northeast, eastern and southern parts of the state.