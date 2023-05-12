High school bass fishing finals enter the spotlight in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Suddenly, 150 or so young bass fishermen up and down Illinois are glued to their cellphones – but it’s not Tik-Tok or YouTube they are scrolling through. It’s the Weather Channel. Seventy-five teams are set to compete in the Illinois High School bass fishing finals at Carlyle Lake, which has a history of rain, wind, and overall stormy weather during the May event.