Managing Editor and Publisher Rob Drieslein plus Editor Tim Spielman break down the outlook for this Saturday’s May 13 Minnesota walleye opener. Then “Tackle” Terry Tuma, Tom Peterson from Al’s Goldfish, and Tim Lesmeister all offer their tips and tactics for mid-May walleye, pike, and crappie fishing. Good luck this opening weekend!
Episode 435 – Outlook, plus tips and tactics for Minnesota inland waters walleye and pike opener weekend
