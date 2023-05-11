Detroit River walleye run is meeting high expectations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Detroit River walleye fishery is on fire this spring. The river, crowded with anglers as usual – especially during the recent run of summer-like temperatures – has been producing lots of limits of healthy-sized walleyes. That was, of course, expected.