This could be the year for finally finding morel mushrooms

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Spring is here and I’ve been in the woods every morning for the past 10 days hunting spring gobblers, but turkeys aren’t the only thing I’m after. While prowling the woods in May I’m constantly on the lookout for something more elusive than a wild turkey, more mysterious than a Sasquatch, and more difficult to pin down than a unicorn. Morel mushrooms have been my Achilles heel for decades.