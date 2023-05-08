Monday, May 8th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, May 8th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission changes training to keep officers

According to Col. Clyde Warner, director of the commission’s Bureau of Law Enforcement, there are multiple factors that limit the amount of applicants for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Waterways Conservation Officers training program and the total that make it through the training. One of the reasons, he said, is that fewer people today are raised with a hunting and fishing background. (Stock photo)
Attrition is expected with each class of cadets going through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Waterways Conservation Officers training program.  But in recent years, the number of cadets dropping out of the class was higher than the agency liked, and changes are being implemented to slow the trend.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?