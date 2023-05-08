Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission changes training to keep officers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Attrition is expected with each class of cadets going through the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s Waterways Conservation Officers training program. But in recent years, the number of cadets dropping out of the class was higher than the agency liked, and changes are being implemented to slow the trend.