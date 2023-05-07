Somewhere in time with Joan Wulff, the First Lady of fly fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Let me begin by saying that Joan Wulff has never been able to teach me how to double-haul correctly. This was certainly not Joan’s fault. We all know that Joan is an excellent teacher and a superb fly caster. I just could never get my two hands to work together as a team and I have lots of wind knots to prove it. But my sloppy double-hauling really reminds me of a relationship with Joan that spans decades and three generations.