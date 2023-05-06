No new counties with CWD in wild deer herd found in Michigan’s 2022 sampling

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Testing for chronic wasting disease in deer last year did not reveal any new outbreaks in southern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula. Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials presented an update on the state’s chronic wasting disease surveillance to the Natural Resources Commission at an April meeting in Lansing. Michigan counties with cases of free-ranging CWD-positive deer include Hillsdale, Jackson, Ingham, Eaton, Clinton, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Gratiot, Isabella, and one positive from Dickinson in the Upper Peninsula.