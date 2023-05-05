More than 75 carp illegally dumped near Minnesota’s Lake Osakis

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Felicia Znajda reported in her Osakis-area weekly report on May 1 that she’d received a complaint of more than 75 illegally dumped common (European) carp. Joe Albert, DNR’s enforcement division communications coordinator, confirmed the report and said it’s an annual problem that happens this time of year.