Michigan DNR says no to expanding Camp Grayling

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has decided not to lease more than 160,000 acres of state forest land to the military as was requested by the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs for the expansion of Camp Grayling. But the DNR has left open the option for the National Guard to use about a third as much land for training exercises in the future. Although the guard had guaranteed the proposed additional acreage would have minimal effect on the natural resources and the recreational usage of the land, the request was met by significant opposition from conservation groups and local citizens and government officials.
