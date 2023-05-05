Iowa spring meetings give hunters an opportunity to be heard

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of 472 people attended the meetings at 15 locations throughout the state from February 20-23. Three sessions were canceled due to hazardous weather. But even for those who couldn't attend, their ideas could be passed along to the DNR at wildlife@dnr.iowa.gov, which offers year-round access to state officials. "It's a great opportunity to connect with hunters," said Chris Ensminger, who has coordinated the sessions since 2016 and compiled a summary of comments and presented the findings to the Natural Resources Commission in April.