Minnesota’s DNR Fisheries is rich in history

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The history of Minnesota DNR Fisheries can be traced back to the Minnesota Fish Commission, which was created in 1874. DNR Fisheries was involved in stocking various fish species, and one of its priorities was stocking common carp in Minnesota lakes.