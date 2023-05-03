2023 Great Lakes Preview – The Niagara River is year-long fishing destination

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Niagara River is a mighty and meaty hot spot for anglers during any time of the year. Carving an international border between New York and Ontario, the Niagara is full of many different target species, including walleye, Chinook salmon, steelhead (rainbow trout), lake trout, brown trout, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, muskellunge, yellow perch and more.