Wisconsin State Roundup: Thoughts on fishing opener, spearing quotas and commercial lake trout fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As of April 27 the DNR had yet to release the 2023 walleye and muskie spearing quotas requested by the six Chippewa tribes that maintain court-affirmed off-reservation fishing, hunting and gathering rights in the ceded territory.