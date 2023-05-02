Remembering an avid trout angler, teacher in Wisconsin’s Clarence Wilson

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Shortly after I moved to Eau Claire some 40 years ago to become the outdoor writer for the newspaper there, I took on the volunteer job of editing the newsletter of the local Trout Unlimited chapter. On the back page of every issue was “Will’s Corner,” a column usually describing a fly pattern that was good for local streams, or a story, often humorous, about a local fisherman. I wish I had saved more issues. I soon met the author of those columns, Clarence “Willy” Wilson, at a chapter meeting.