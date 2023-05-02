Former DNR biologist explains air rifle deer hunting concept to Wisconsin Wildlife Federation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Keith Warnke, a former DNR biologist, represented the Air Gun Sporting Association at the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) annual meeting on large-bore air rifles and their potential use in deer hunting. Warnke went to a meeting after retiring from the DNR and happened to meet up with an acquaintance who runs the Air Gun Sporting Association. That group is looking to get a law passed to allow the use of large-bore air rifles in deer hunting in Wisconsin. Warnke was asked to help with this statute change. Wisconsin allows the use of air guns for hunting for small game.