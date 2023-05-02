Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Former DNR biologist explains air rifle deer hunting concept to Wisconsin Wildlife Federation

Keith Warnke, a former DNR biologist, spoke at the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation’s annual meeting as a representative of the Air Gun Sporting Association. He informed the board about legislation he is drafting that would allow the use of large-bore air rifles for deer hunting. (Photo by Beckie Gaskill)
Keith Warnke, a former DNR biologist, represented the Air Gun Sporting Association at the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) annual meeting on large-bore air rifles and their potential use in deer hunting. Warnke went to a meeting after retiring from the DNR and happened to meet up with an acquaintance who runs the Air Gun Sporting Association. That group is looking to get a law passed to allow the use of large-bore air rifles in deer hunting in Wisconsin. Warnke was asked to help with this statute change. Wisconsin allows the use of air guns for hunting for small game.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?