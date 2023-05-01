Collaborative effort turns railway into long trail system for Iowa’s outdoor users

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A major project is about to complete Phase IV that will connect the city of Lake Park with the entire Iowa Great Lake Trails system. The connection will comprise nearly 12 miles of new trail construction between the two communities. When the entire development of the “rail-trail” is complete, it will span from just west of Superior to Orleans, to Spirit Lake, to Montgomery and finally to Lake Park in Dickinson County for a length of 23 miles. Osceola County will complete their portion of the trail that goes through Harris, Allendorf, Ocheyedan and then to the Ed Winkel Trail near Sibley for a total length of 43 miles.